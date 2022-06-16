Dehradun(Uttarakhand): Illegally operated casino gambling has been busted in a luxurious resort located in Horawala under police station Sahaspur. A joint team of STF and Sahaspur Police raided the premises and arrested 25 gamblers including the operator. Along with this, cash over Rs 1 lakhs has also been recovered from their possession. Apart from this, 15 girls have also been found on the spot.

According to police, the team of Uttarakhand Special Task Force (Uttarakhand STF) and Sahaspur police station jointly raided Sanjeevani Resort in Horawala. The business of casino coin gambling was going on inside the resort on which the team nabbed 25 gamblers hailing from different places including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun, and Haridwar on the spot. Along with this, 60 cash cards including Rs 1,22, 000 cash, and 2300 casino coins were seized.

Notably, Paras Gulati, who runs the illegal business of casino gambling, a resident of Jwalapur, Haridwar, has been arrested whereas his co-accused Kapil Arora had been absconding. It has been learned that Paras Gulati and Kapil Arora used to run the business of casino gambling in the resort under their own names. At present, the police are engaged in an investigation of the whole matter and also interrogating the arrested people.

It has been learned that some big officers used to come and stay here in the resort located in Sahaspur Horawala, Dehradun. It is also discussed that this resort belongs to some big officers of Uttarakhand itself. After all, which officer of Uttarakhand has this resort, its disclosure can also be made soon. There are also some top officials under the scanner, said police sources.