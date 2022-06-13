Patna: Justice PB Bajanthri of Patna High Court on Friday pulled up Anand Kishor, the Principal Secretary to Bihar Housing and Urban Development Department, for not being dressed up properly while attending the court proceedings. Justice Bajanthri while reprimanding the IAS officer Anand Kishor asked him whether he didn't know the dress code for an official. Had he been to a theatre to watch a movie, asked the Patna HC judge. A video of which has gone viral on the social media platform.

Justice Bajanthri further asked Anand Kishor--had he not attended the training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy, Mussoorie, where he was supposed to get tips on the dress code for an IAS officer--on Justice Bajanthri's query, Principal secretary Aand Kishor was found fumbling for an answer. Justice Bajanthri then told Anand Kishor that at least the coat and collar should not remain opened.

Senior IAS officer Anand Kishor is currently the Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department in the Government of Bihar. He secured 8th rank in the Civil Services exam conducted by the UPSC in 1996. When Nitish Kumar was the Union Railway Minister, Anand Kishore was the DM of Nalanda. Anand Kishor has been among the group of those powerful IAS officers who have proximity to CM Nitish Kumar. Anand Kishor, who is also the chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, had bagged the Prime Minister's Award for his work in the field of school education.