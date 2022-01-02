Kupwara (Jammu kashmir): Security Forces have foiled an infiltration attempt of Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan in Keren sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. The BAT action, that happened on Saturday, was a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC).

Troops deployed along the LoC foiled the bid and killed the Pakistani terrorist identified as Muhammed Shabbir Malik, who was equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores. The infiltration was located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army.

The one armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the LoC at around 3 pm on Saturday. The security forces monitored him for almost an hour until the perpetrator was killed. They also laid ambushes along the likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder.

The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and large quantity of ammunition, including seven grenades. The surveillance of the area is in progress. The route adopted by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on 4 April 2020 during Operation Rangadori Bhaikh in which five terrorists were eliminated.

The security forces recovered Pakistani National identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) from his belongings that identified him as Muhammed Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in Army Uniform, carrying a name tag of Shabbir.

Meanwhile, A hotline communication has been made to the Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the slain militant.