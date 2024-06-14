Five Dead, 19 Injured as Tractor-trolley Overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Datia: In a tragic accident reported from Madhya Pradesh, five devotees on way to offer puja at Ratangarh Mata temple died after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in overturned in Datia district of the state on Friday morning, an official said.

It is understood that the accident took place near village Jora Maithana Pali under Dusarda police station limits of Datia district. Local sources said that the tractor-trolley lost control and overturned leading to the death of five people while 19 others were injured in the accident. Two women and three teenagers are among the deceased.

The victims have been identified as Sonam, Kranti, Seema, Kamini and Vinita It is learnt that the devotees were going from village Viswar in a tractor trolley to offer Jaware at Ratangarh Mata temple at the time the accident took place.

Soon after the accident, the villagers informed the police about the incident. On receiving the information, a team of police from the local police station reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The police admitted the injured to Datia District Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the five women have been sent for postmortem, an official said.

It is being said that this accident happened due to failure of steering of the tractor. died among the dead. Meanwhile, Datia Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra reached the hospital and met the injured and enquired about their condition.