Assembly Bypolls: BJP Announces Candidates For Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh And Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for next month's assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a press release on Thursday, the BJP's Central Election Committee released the names of the candidates for three states. From Himachal Pradesh, the party has announced the names of Hoshiyar Singh Chambyal from Dehar, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, and Krishan Lal Thakur from Nalagarh.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP named Kamlesh Shah from Amarwara, the release said. From Uttarakhand, Rajendra Singh Bhandari from Badrinath and Kartar Singh Bhadana from Manglaur have been fielded by the party.

On June 10, the Election Commission of India announced that by-elections to fill vacancies in 13 assembly constituencies of seven states will be held on July 10 and the counting of the votes will be done on July 13.

The commission to hold by-elections on one seat of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, two seats of Uttarakhand, three seats of Himachal Pradesh, and four seats of West Bengal.

The last date to file nominations is June 21 and candidates can withdraw their candidature till June 26. These seats were vacant due to the resignations or deaths of the sitting MLAs.