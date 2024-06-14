NTR31: Jr NTR to Lock Horns with THIS Bollywood Actor in Prashanth Neel's Directorial?

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR's upcoming flick with Salaar and KGF fame Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTR31, hasn't hit the floors yet. However, the hype around it refuses to die down. The latest buzz suggests that the makers are eyeing a Bollywood star to lock horns with Jr. NTR in the movie.

The collaboration between Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel should have kicked off earlier, but it got delayed due to their prior commitments. Rumor has it that talks are underway with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol for the antagonist role. After his smashing performance in Animal, Bobby Deol is the talk of the town for negative roles.

He's already making waves in South cinema with films like Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109. Bagging a role in Neel and NTR's project would be another big-ticket project for Bobby Deol from South. Following the success of roping in Sanjay Dutt as the formidable Adheera in K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel seems keen on casting Bobby Deol as another menacing villain in his upcoming directorial venture.

Speaking of the movie's title, Dragon seems to be the frontrunner for NTR31. Karan Johar, who owned the rights to the title, generously passed it on to Jr. NTR and Neel due to their strong bond. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading Telugu production houses, NTR 31 will be going on floors in August.

Jr. NTR is currently juggling between War 2 and Devara. Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva, is set to hit the screens on September 27. Meanwhile, War 2, a high-octane spy action thriller featuring Hrithik Roshan, is slated for release on Independence Day weekend in 2025.