ETV Bharat / entertainment

NTR31: Jr NTR to Lock Horns with THIS Bollywood Actor in Prashanth Neel's Directorial?

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 14, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Bobby Deol, renowned for his villainous roles post-Animal, is reportedly in talks to play the antagonist in Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film. Tentatively titled NTR31, the film is set to go on floors in August this year.

Bobby Deol, renowned for his villainous roles post-Animal, is reportedly in talks to play the antagonist in Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film. Tentatively titled NTR31, the film is likely to go on floors once Jr NTR wraps up his commitments for War 2 and Devara Part 1& 2.
Bobbu Deol in NTR 31? (Instagram Mythri Movie Makers)

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR's upcoming flick with Salaar and KGF fame Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTR31, hasn't hit the floors yet. However, the hype around it refuses to die down. The latest buzz suggests that the makers are eyeing a Bollywood star to lock horns with Jr. NTR in the movie.

The collaboration between Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel should have kicked off earlier, but it got delayed due to their prior commitments. Rumor has it that talks are underway with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol for the antagonist role. After his smashing performance in Animal, Bobby Deol is the talk of the town for negative roles.

He's already making waves in South cinema with films like Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109. Bagging a role in Neel and NTR's project would be another big-ticket project for Bobby Deol from South. Following the success of roping in Sanjay Dutt as the formidable Adheera in K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel seems keen on casting Bobby Deol as another menacing villain in his upcoming directorial venture.

Speaking of the movie's title, Dragon seems to be the frontrunner for NTR31. Karan Johar, who owned the rights to the title, generously passed it on to Jr. NTR and Neel due to their strong bond. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading Telugu production houses, NTR 31 will be going on floors in August.

Jr. NTR is currently juggling between War 2 and Devara. Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva, is set to hit the screens on September 27. Meanwhile, War 2, a high-octane spy action thriller featuring Hrithik Roshan, is slated for release on Independence Day weekend in 2025.

Read More

  1. Jr NTR Starrer 'Devara' Coming Early, New Release Date Announced by Makers
  2. The Reign of Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan Is to Be Continued with Tentpole Lineup
  3. Netizens Hail 'Real Men' Sunny and Bobby Deol for Not Concealing Emotions on Kapil Sharma's Show
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

TAGGED:

NTR31 UPDATESJR NTR UPCOMING FILMSJR NTR PRASHANTH NEEL FILMBOBBY DEOL IN NTR 31

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.