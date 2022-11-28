New Delhi: Lauding India's traditional handicrafts and handloom sector Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday that the craftsmen are India's heritage ambassador heritage to the world.

Addressing a gathering after presenting Shilp Guru and National Awards (2017, 2018, 2019) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that the unique talent of our master craftsmen is representative of Bharat. “With your subtle workmanship, you embellish and enrich India’s cultural diversity. You represent India's rich tradition of skills and craftsmanship,” he added.

Dhankhar appreciated the hard work of these craftsmen and craftswomen and said "Our craftsmen are India's ambassador of heritage to the world." PM Modi during his foreign visits gifts such traditional crafts work which reflects India's rich and diverse culture."

He also said that India outshined the world by providing 3 billion vaccines to our people and this was supported by digital mapping of the vaccination programme. " No country in the world can even think of such an initiative."

Observing that it takes generations of training to master these skills, the Vice President said that on account of their creativity, skills and the hard work, India's handicraft is the most sought after in the world. “You represent India's creative tradition, you carry India's Intangible heritage of craftsmanship,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the handicraft sector in the Indian economy, Dhankhar said it employs more than seven million people, a vast segment of which is the craftspeople in rural & semi-urban areas. He expressed happiness that the handicraft industry in India is dominated by female artisans who form over 56% of the total artisans.

Addressing the gathering Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that handicraft handloom is a cornerstone for a self-reliant, confident India that is engaging with the rest of the world.

Goyal also said the production of handicraft items holds special significance in the economic empowerment of women living in rural areas, as production can be made within the house along with other household chores.