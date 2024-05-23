Uttarakhand: Police Jeep on Third Floor of AIIMS to Nab Person Accused of Molesting a Female Doctor

A police jeep in Uttarakhand drove to the third floor in AIIMS Rishikesh for nabbing a person accused of molesting a female doctor (ETV Bharat)

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): In a bizarre act, the Uttarakhand Police drove their jeep to the third floor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to nab a person accused of molesting a female doctor.

A video of the incident has gone viral and netizens are reacting to it. It is understood that Kotwali police registered a case and have taken the accused Satish Kumar into custody based on a complaint filed by a woman doctor in AIIMS Rishikesh.

The Uttarakhand Police drove their jeep to the third floor of the AIIMS Rishikesh and then nabbed the accused. According to Kotwali Police, a woman doctor working in AIIMS Rishikesh lodged a complaint with the police and claimed that a nursing officer tried to molest her in the operation theatre on the evening of May 19.

The woman doctor also claimed that the accused sent her offensive messages through WhatsApp and that hurt her a lot. After the doctors in AIIMS Rishikesh came to know about the case, they went on strike.

Seeing the outcry of the doctors, the Uttarakhand Police took their Jeep to the third floor through the ramp inside the hospital. Police said that they are probing the matter. The manner in which Uttrakhand Police acted has become a discussion among the locals.

IG Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnyal said the police received a tip-off on May 21 that the victim is a junior doctor. "Considering the seriousness, a molestation case was immediately registered and the accused was nabbed from the hospital," the IG was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said the accused has also apologised in writing for his act. The IG defended the Uttarakhand Police saying they took the car to the emergency ward because there was a lot of outrage among the people about the incident.

"People wanted to catch and kill the accused. A big crime could have been committed. In such a situation, the AIIMS administration stayed with the police and escorted the vehicle, so that the accused could be nabbed and he would not come into the hands of the mob," said Nagnyal.

SSC Dehradun Ajay Singh inspected the incident site regarding this entire case.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the accused was released from the police station. This has triggered massive protests by doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh, who have demanded that the accused should be arrested.

Dr. Parul, who is working at AIIMS Rishikesh said that she feels insecure as the accused Satish Kumar has been released by Uttarakhand Police. "The accused should be jailed," she added.