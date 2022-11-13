Phnom Penh(Cambodia): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar participates in the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of the EAS mechanism in promoting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight. He underlined the growing global concerns on food and energy security and called for EAS Members’ full contribution to the International Year of Millets in 2023, added MEA. (ANI)