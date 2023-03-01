New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three people in relation to an incident of seizure of IEDs, alongside arms and ammunition at the Bastara toll plaza in Haryana's Madhuban back in 2022. The accused, identified as Akash alias Akashdeep, Sukhbeer Singh alias Jashan and Jarnalpreet Singh, have been charged under sections 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 13, 18, 20 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosives Substances Act, NIA said.

As per the investigation, the trio are close associates of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a member of the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Three IEDs, one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition, and Rs 1.30 lakh were recovered from four persons identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parminder Singh alias Pinder and Bhupinder Singh when they were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver the consignment by orders of Rinda, on May 5 last year. "The accused persons were travelling in an Innova car, which had been modified to keep these IEDs, Pistol and ammunition in a specially designed cavity," the NIA chargesheet said.

Those named in the special chargesheet on Wednesday are close associates of the aforementioned group and also "were in touch with terrorist Harwinder Rinda", the agency said. The NIA took over the case on May 24, 2022 from Haryana Police and filed the first chargesheet against six accused persons including Harwinder Rinda on October 31, 2022.

The case was initially registered at Madhuban Police Station in Haryana. "They had also retrieved the consignment of arms, ammunition and explosives sent by Harwinder Rinda from across the border via drones," the NIA chargesheet said. Rinda had sent these consignments to carry out terror attacks in the country in the name of BKI, the agency stated in the chargesheet.