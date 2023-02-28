New Delhi: Amid heightened security as reports surface of alleged nexus between gangsters and terrorists in Punjab, a senior IPS officer deputed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Delhi Police's Special Cell pointed out that a new and dangerous trend of association of local criminals, gangsters and pro-Khalistan extremists has emerged in the state.

" ... In this association, the Punjab-based criminals and gangsters are providing logistic support to the extremists, including foot soldiers, arms-ammunition and shelter, " said Rajeev Ranjan, a 2010 batch IPS officer, who is working in the Special Cell of the Delhi police in his report "Khalistan Extremism-Communication and Logistic Networks", submitted to the Union Home Ministry.

This nexus is acting as an enabler and helping extremists to plan and carry out sophisticated terrorist attacks and spreading propaganda with wider reach. “Many of these local criminals and gangsters don’t even subscribe to the radical ideology of Khalistanis. Some of them are purely guns-for-hire and become the main perpetrators of terror incidents. Notorious narco-traffickers also join the cause by contributing funds, using narco-smuggling channels for movement of arms, ammunition in return for social acceptance, moral legitimacy,” he further said.

The smuggling of contraband along the international border (IB) provides for the operational costs of terror acts. “The gangsters, criminal networks in Punjab receive narcotic drugs along with arms, ammunition and explosives on behest of the terror groups, pushed from across the border. The proceeds from narcotic drugs are being used as payments for carrying out targeted terrorist activities, as directed by the Khalistani militants,” Ranjan said.

He pointed out that jails have emerged as a major hub of recruitment of criminals by terror masterminds for future terror incidents, networking with other terror groups and a haven from rival groups. “Through visitors/mulaqatis use of illegally smuggled communication devices and terror incidents are planned and executed with devastating impact. Presence in jails also make evidence gathering and prosecution of such terror master minds terribly difficult,” he said.

Ranjan expressed concern over Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology that allows voice and multimedia communication over Internet networks instead of a regular or analog phone line. Several applications/services are easily available for making VoIP communication such as WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Google Talk etc. “These applications provide data encryption features due to which the contents of communication can not be lawfully intercepted by the law enforcement agencies. This provides a safe and secure channel of communication for these extremists. Apps such as Signal also feature relay servers to hide the IP addresses in peer-to-peer communication,” he said.

Use of Drones: Drones are being used widely for delivery of arm-ammunition, explosives and narcotic substances to the extremists in India from neighbouring countries. Over the years, drone tactics have been refined into a business-like operation for regular drops across IB and to evade detection/disruption by Indian Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). Latest technology enables these remote-controlled drones to deliver payloads with precise accuracy to destination coordinates. High altitude and long-range flying capabilities with silent operations allow these drones to penetrate deep across the border without detection.

Shelter in enemy nation: Several masterminds and leaders of Khalistani outfits wanted in terror cases are known to be roaming freely in Pakistan and conducting separatist activities/propaganda with active support of the establishments. Prominent among them are Wadhwa Singh Babbar, Harwinder Singh Rinda, Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Lakhbir Singh Rode, who are actively continuing their activities.

“The malicious and anti-national activities of Khalistani extremists in cyberspace need to be watched and monitored closely. Specialised ‘Social Media Cells’ may be established to monitor such online activities to gather firsthand data and information regarding the radical ideology or threats extended by these entities. These ‘Social Media Cells’ may also be tasked to respond to such messages and posts by taking counteractive measures to deprecate their anti-national ideology,” he highlighted.