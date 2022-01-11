New Delhi: India logged 1,68,063 new cases in 24 hours ending Monday evening, as the country saw a slight dip in daily infections. The new numbers are 6.5% lower than what was reported a day earlier, according to the latest Union health ministry data. The overall caseload has reached 3,58,75,790. The country also witnessed 277 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the overall death count to 4,84,213.

Maharashtra remains the state adding the highest numbers as the state logged 33,470 new cases, followed by West Bengal (19,286), Delhi (19,166), Tamil Nadu (13,990), and Karnataka (11,698). The Omicron tally has now reached 4,461 with 428 new cases of the variant.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the first day of 'precaution dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination, more than nine lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group.

The Union Health Ministry, in its official press release, said, "On the first day of Precaution Dose for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today (Monday), more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group."India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 crore (1,52,78,35,951) by Monday. More than 82 lakh (82,76,158) vaccine doses were administered by Monday evening.

