Hyderabad: Omicron variant continues to ravage India as many states gear up to welcome harvest festivals in coming days. Meanwhile, Haridwar administration has banned the bath in River Ganges, a ritual, as a precautionary measure while COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, prompting the states and UTs to come up with more restrictions and curbs.

However, India started administering precautionary Covid-19 jabs to frontline workers and senior citizens, in a milestone in the country's fight against the pandemic on Monday. Yet, several political leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Karntaka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM Chowna Mein and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a significant development, Union Health Ministry removed photo of PM Modi from Covid-19 vaccine certificates to comply with the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur. Meanwhile, the cities that contributed to the steep rise in cases in the past week, continue to report spike in everyday Covid-19 cases.

Delhi

Delhi reported 19,166 fresh cases on Monday with 14,076 recoveries, and 17 deaths. With this, active cases in the capital has touched 65,806 and the daily positivity rate is at 25%. The death toll in the national capital has mounted to 25,177.

Huge number of frontline workers have been testing positive in recent times. In Delhi, nearly, 1,000 cops tested positive in the last ten days while over 1300 CRPF personnel have tested positive. In light of this, DDMA has decided to close restaurants and bars and allow only take away facility in hotels.

According to Sutra, a mathematical model developed by scientists at IIT Kanpur and IIT Hyderabad , Delhi is likely to record 35,000 to 70,000 infections at the peak of the third wave around January 15.

Maharashtra

In a slight relief, Maharashtra reported 33,470 new Covid-19 cases, 10,918 lesser than the previous day, taking state tally to 69,53,514 while eight more deaths pushed toll to 1,41,647. Mumbai alone accounted for 13, 648 cases. 232 police personnel have contracted the infection in Maharashtra since January 3 this year.

Bombay High Court instructed BMC to not leave any stone unturned in ensuring people of the metropolis remained safe from the rapidly rising number of cases caused by the new Omicron variant.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records 13,990 positive cases, with Chennai accounting for a staggering 6,190 Coronavirus cases. Neighboring districts also recorded high number of cases - Chengalpattu (1,696) and Thiruvallur (1,054) new cases.

Despite the rise in cases, Tamil Nadu government has allowed Jallikattu events to take place this year, albeit with restrictions. Full vaccination or negative RT-PCR report not older than 48 hours is a must to participate in the event.

University semester exams in the State, slated for later this month, have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state. People will not be allowed in worship places between January 14 and January 18 and special inter-district buses for Pongal will run at 75% capacity

Kerala

Kerala on Monday saw a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases as the state reporting 5,797 new infections. This took the state tally to 52,82,214. Kerala reported 17 fresh cases of Omicron taking the total number of people infected with it in the State to 345.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that the number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 6,097 fresh COVID cases, 1,539 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Cases of Omicron variant in the state is at 264. Amid this, 67 people in IIM-A, including 31 students tested positive in the last ten days.

Odisha

Odisha on Monday registered 4,829 new COVID-19 cases, marginally higher than the previous day. However, no fatality was recorded for the third consecutive day. As many as 448 children are among the new Coronavirus patients.

Haryana

There has been no let up in COVID-19 surge in Haryana. 5,736 fresh infections and five fatalities were reported in the State. Haryana government has decided that no physical classes will be held in all schools and colleges in the state till January 26.

Assam

New Covid-19 cases reported in Assam in the last 24 hours more than doubled to 2,198 new patients, the highest tally since July 10 last year.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,558 on Monday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, 22 less than the previous day. The northeastern state is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases since January 4 and 206 infections have been detected since then.

Bihar

Bihar reported 4,737 new COVID19 cases and the active cases in the State is now at 20,938.

Uttar Pradesh

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh government has restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606 as 984 fresh infections were reported on Monday. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced night curfew from 11pm to 5am to be imposed in the State.

Telangana

Continuing to report a spike in fresh infections, Telangana on Monday reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,95,855, while the death toll rose to 4,043 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,042.

Nagaland

Nagaland on Monday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,302.