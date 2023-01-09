New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug syndicate operating from Ludhiana in Punjab and also seized two laboratories where the processing of heroin was done by Afghan nationals.

" The drug curtail has a connection with Dubai, Pakistan, Afghanistan and several north Indian States where the kingpins use the money they get from drug business into several white colour business," said NCB deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh on Monday.

The ongoing operation is a follow-up of the NCB Chandigarh zonal unit's special drive against an international drug syndicate with a hub in Punjab. Investigations have revealed that the network busted had common linkages to Shaheen Bagh and Muzaffarnagar cases booked by NCB in April 2022.

" During the follow-up raids/searches Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh Unit completely busted the entire chain of this racket," said Singh. Earlier, on November 15, 20.326 kgs of heroin was seized from the possession of Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana.

" This operation was fuelled by inter-agency cooperation and various central agencies including various Zones of NCB and Counter Intelligence Punjab Police played a crucial role in this operation. Further in this operation NIDAAN (National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco Offenders) and ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) were extensively used to trace the accused/members of this international drug syndicate," Singh said.

Also Read: Take actions to stop selling of drugs near educational institutions: Centre to States

As many as 13 members of this international drug syndicate have been arrested since November till date. A special investigation team under Amanjit Singh, Zonal Director, NCB-Chandigarh has been formed and includes Investigating Officers from various NCB Zones as this international drug syndicate is spread across various countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, etc. and different states across India.

"Specialized Financial Investigation and Techincal Investigation teams have also been formed in this case. More than 60 bank accounts relating to this group have been debit freezed and freezing orders under NDPS Act, 1985 are under consideration," Singh said.

At least 30 properties of this international drug cartel purchased from drug money have been identified and necessary actions are under process, he said. "Various other front businesses of this international drug syndicates like liquor vends, rice mill, ghee business and different agencies of reputed brands and the role of their associates are being enquired into," Singh said.