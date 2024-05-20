ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Geo-Tagged Migratory Bird Whimbrel Sighted in Chhattisgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

Geo-Tagged Migratory Bird Whimbrel Spotted in Chhattisgarh For First Time
Migratory bird Whimbrel (ETV Bharat Picture)

A team of ornithologists Dr Himanshu Gupta, Jageshwar Verma and Avinash Bhoi photographed geo-tagged Whimbrel near Gidhwa Parsada Wetland. Its migration route and patterns are being studied with the help of satellite tagging.

Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai: For the first time ever, geo-tagged Whimbrel, a migratory bird has been sighted in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district.

Whimbrel is called "chhota gongh" in the local language. A team of ornithologists has captured this bird on their camera near Gidhwa Parsada Wetland on the Khairagarh-Bemetara border area. Bird watchers Dr Himanshu Gupta, Jageshwar Verma and Avinash Bhoi have recorded and photographed the bird recently.

Whimbrel is known for flying long distances and is capable of crossing oceans and continents. This bird has amazing patience and accurate navigation power. It is a common thing for Whimbrel to fly 4,000 to 6,000 kilometres from the Northern Hemisphere. With its distinctive curved beak and striped head, the Whimbrel is a coastal bird and feeds on insects found in and around water.

Bird watchers said that the sighting of migratory bird Whimbrel will play an important role in the study of migratory birds in Chhattisgarh. Although geo-tagged birds have been spotted in India before, it's first for Chhattisgarh to witness such a thing. Spotting the bird in Chhattisgarh proves that it is an important destination in the movement of migratory birds.

Many efforts are underway to conserve Whimbrel. It has a yellow tag, which states that it comes from the countries of the Northern Hemisphere. Its migration routes and patterns are being continuously tracked with the help of GSM-GPS tags. The tracking helps in studying the impact of climate change on migratory birds.

The cost of placing a GPS tag on a bird and tracking it can be around Rs 10 lakh or more. The GPS-GSM tag is a solar powered tracking device, experts said.

Read more

  1. Surat: Diamond City Becomes Home To Flamingoes; 2000 Wading Birds Flock To Tapi River
  2. World Migratory Bird Day - Raising Awareness About Migratory Birds
  3. Bird Census Begins In Jim Corbett National Park In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

TAGGED:

WHIMBREL SIGHTED IN CHHATTISGARHGIDHWA PARSADA WETLANDGEO TAGGED WHIMBRELWHIMBREL SPOTTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.