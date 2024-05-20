In A First, Geo-Tagged Migratory Bird Whimbrel Sighted in Chhattisgarh

Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai: For the first time ever, geo-tagged Whimbrel, a migratory bird has been sighted in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district.

Whimbrel is called "chhota gongh" in the local language. A team of ornithologists has captured this bird on their camera near Gidhwa Parsada Wetland on the Khairagarh-Bemetara border area. Bird watchers Dr Himanshu Gupta, Jageshwar Verma and Avinash Bhoi have recorded and photographed the bird recently.

Whimbrel is known for flying long distances and is capable of crossing oceans and continents. This bird has amazing patience and accurate navigation power. It is a common thing for Whimbrel to fly 4,000 to 6,000 kilometres from the Northern Hemisphere. With its distinctive curved beak and striped head, the Whimbrel is a coastal bird and feeds on insects found in and around water.

Bird watchers said that the sighting of migratory bird Whimbrel will play an important role in the study of migratory birds in Chhattisgarh. Although geo-tagged birds have been spotted in India before, it's first for Chhattisgarh to witness such a thing. Spotting the bird in Chhattisgarh proves that it is an important destination in the movement of migratory birds.

Many efforts are underway to conserve Whimbrel. It has a yellow tag, which states that it comes from the countries of the Northern Hemisphere. Its migration routes and patterns are being continuously tracked with the help of GSM-GPS tags. The tracking helps in studying the impact of climate change on migratory birds.

The cost of placing a GPS tag on a bird and tracking it can be around Rs 10 lakh or more. The GPS-GSM tag is a solar powered tracking device, experts said.