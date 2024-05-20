ETV Bharat / international

Ship That Caused Deadly Baltimore Bridge Collapse To Be Refloated And Moved

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 20, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated on Monday and moved to a nearby marine terminal.
MV Dali Crshing into Francis Scott Key Bridge (AP Photo)

The largest remaining span of the bridge that the MV Dali crashed into had to be broken down with a controlled demolition. The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns. Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile (4-kilometre) path to the marine terminal, which the Key Bridge Response Unified command said would take about 21 hours.

Baltimore: The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated on Monday and moved to a nearby marine terminal.

The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns on March 26, killing six construction workers and snarling traffic into Baltimore Harbor.

High tide Monday morning is expected to bring the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command. Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) path to the marine terminal. The work is expected to last at least 21 hours.

Crews conducted a controlled demolition on May 13 to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed bridge. The Dali experienced four electrical blackouts within about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore for Sri Lanka and hitting the bridge, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

