Lok Sabha Election 2024: Salman Khan's Parents Salim and Salma Khan Cast Vote - Watch

Salman Khan's Parents Salim and Salma Khan Cast Vote (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan were spotted at a poll station in Mumbai as the city goes for voting in the fifth phase. The actor's parents were seen being escorted by security personnel as they arrived at a polling booth in the city. The two despite their old age did not opt for home voting and enthusiastically participated in the democratic process.

Salman's parents arrived in a swanky black car with an army of bodyguards. The two were helped by their staff in getting inside the polling station. Salma Khan was seen wearing a green coloured suit, while writer-producer Salim Khan was spotted in a black shirt as they headed to the polling booth. Salim and Salma Khan left soon after casting their vote.

Salman recently published a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), encouraging people to come out of their homes and vote. Salman assured everyone that he will be voting on May 20 and expected everyone else to do the same for their nation. His post on X read, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on May 20th no matter what. So do what you want, but go vote and don't bother your Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata Ki Jai (sic)."

Monday's voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., with those who were in line by the closing time still eligible to vote. According to the ECI, nearly 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore men, 4.26 crore women, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.