New Delhi: Taking note of the fact that drug cartels keep targeting schools and educational institutions to sell contraband, the Union Government has asked all the State governments to take strong actions to wean away children from drug abuse and to stop selling of drugs in surrounding areas of schools as well as educational and child care institutions through convergent actions in a time bound manner.

In a recent communication sent to all the State governments, the Home Ministry has asked them to make a combined approach with all State and central intelligence agencies to fight the drug menace.

An official privy to the development told ETV Bharat that all the States with maximum cases of drug abuse have been asked to ensure the prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking and implement a joint action plan prepared in collaboration between the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The States have also been asked to adopt strategic interventions to prevent the reach of pharmaceutical drugs, substances, and forms of goods used as intoxicants by children. "Many State governments have been asked to constitute a dedicated anti-narcotics task force to fight the drug menace," the official said.

As per government data, 21 States and UTs including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Meghalaya, Manipur, Goa, Orissa, and Jammu and Kashmir have set up such anti-narcotics task force. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have set up the anti-narcotics task force last year.

"Necessary action has been initiated for the formation of the such task force in Assam and Jharkhand as well. Whereas other States have also been persuaded towards the constitution of a dedicated anti-narcotics task force," the official informed.

It is worth mentioning that the central government has earlier prepared a list of 272 districts that are vulnerable from a drug supply point of view. In an action plan prepared in 2020-21 focusing on such districts, the government chalked out a strategy for community participation and public cooperation.

"Although several state governments have been able to give a strong fight against the drug business, it's still happening," a senior NCB official said. According to NCB, almost all 33 districts in Rajasthan are affected by drugs.

As per NCB data, as many as 10 districts in Haryana, 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 10 districts in Delhi, nine in Odisha, 19 districts in Punjab, 33 districts in Uttar Pradesh, 10 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, and 12 districts in Jharkhand are prone to the drug menace.