IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders match abandoned; RR Finish 3rd

Guwahati (Assam): The last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Both the teams were awarded a point each, following which the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals ended at the third spot, while the Shreyas Iyer-led and Chandrakant Pandit-coached Kolkata Knight Riders ended the league stage at the first position.

After a long wait at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, the umpires inspected the outfield and it was initially decided that there would be a seven-over game per side. But minutes after the toss, it started raining once again and the umpires decided to call off the game.

It was much disappointing for the fans at the jam-packed stadium as it was only the second game that Guwahati was hosting in the lucrative league.

Ahead of the crucial clash, former India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir visited the revered Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders Managing Director Venky Mysore and wicket-keeper-batter KS Bharat were also with Gambhir and took the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

Now, Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator while Kolkata Knight Riders will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier on May 21, Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Pat Cummins ended the league stage at the second spot after beating Punjab Kings in their last league game.

Both these matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world's largest stadium.