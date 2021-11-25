Bhopal: The war of words between Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Congress MP Digvijay Singh continues as the latter on Wednesday said that he does not take the minister seriously.

"Narottam Mishra used to collect Rs 20 from conductors at bus stands in Dabra. Now he is collecting money from collectors and SP. I don't take him seriously and he should work at bus stand in Dabra," remarked Singh while talking to media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Narottam Mishra had remarked that Singh should be cautious of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi or party leader Rahul Gandhi as they might issue a fatwa against him for singing 'Ram Dhun'.

Read: Digvijaya Singh says time to rein in PM Modi, Amit Shah, triggers row

"It is good that 'Chachajaan' will now sing Ramdhun. @digvijaya_28 ji should keep one thing in mind that on Ramdhun song #SoniaGandhi ji or @RahulGandhi ji should not issue a fatwa against him," said Mishra in a tweet.

Earlier, Singh had said that he would visit the residence of BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma on Wednesday and sing 'Ram Dhun' near his residence in response to statements made by the latter in a public rally urging the audience to break the knees of Congress leaders if they happen to make a visit in their area.

Responding to Sharma's statements, Singh had tweeted on Saturday, "I am a Congressman. Anyone who has strength can break my knees. I am a Gandhian. I will answer violence with non-violence. On 24th November I will go to Rameshwar Sharma's house from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Going to his house, I will do Ramdhun for an hour to ask the Lord to give him wisdom."

ANI