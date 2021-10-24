Khandwa: Ahead of by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on BJP leaders saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah need to be reined in.

He made the controversial statement while addressing a gathering at Singote in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Sunday.

Digvijaya Singh said, "This is right time to teach a lesson to BJP. Modi and Amit Shah have remained unrestrained and now they need to be reined in. This can only be possible by bringing Congress into power. Shah and Modi have lost their mind."

While addressing people, Singh also lashed out at the central government over the skyrocketing fuel price across the nation. He said the spike in fuel price could be controlled only by bringing Congress back to power.

He was addressing the gathering in favour of Khandwa Lok Sabha candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purani.

After his address, when the media asked Singh about his statement, he declined to speak further.

The by-poll is scheduled to be held for three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat on October 30 while result to be declared on November 2.

