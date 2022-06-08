New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from June 9-12 and Kazakhstan from June 12-14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During the visit, the MoS will hold official meetings with the dignitaries of the Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan to take stock of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit will also focus on deepening cultural cooperation between India and the two Central Asian countries. Some bilateral agreements and MoUs in the fields of culture and development cooperation are expected to be signed during the visit.

Lekhi will also meet the representatives of the local Indian community and Indian students in the two countries. She will take part in special Yoga events as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

India shares longstanding friendly and cordial relations with the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan. The first India-Central Asia Summit held in January 2022 has resulted in concrete outcomes for regional development and security. The visit of MoS will further strengthen India’s strategic relations with the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan.