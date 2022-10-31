The tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening has taken a toll on 141 lives so far. The rescue operation at the Machchhu river is still underway, while several injured are receiving treatment at the Morbi government hospital.

Morbi bridge collapse death toll reaches 141: Updates in 10 points

Here are the top 10 developments in the accident so far:

A century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening at around 6:30 pm, killing 141 people so far. The bridge, which reopened four days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with over 400 people which the officials are citing as the reason for the collapse. Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who reached the site of the accident yesterday, said two people are missing and unaccounted for, while over 70 people have been rescued and receiving treatment at the hospital. The rescue operation is underway at the Machchhu river, with reams of Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade deployed at the site. The Morbi government hospital has released a list of 99 deceased but has not mentioned the age of the victims. Medical officials informed that most of the deceased are children. The Gujarat government has meanwhile constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Municipalities Commissioner Rajkumar Beniwal will head the probe panel. The police have also registered a complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager. Soon after the collapse, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the incident site along with State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Speaking to the media at the site, Sanghavi said that the fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, and ambulance reached the spot in just 15 minutes. The British-era bridge was opened to the public after a spree of 7 months on October 26, ahead of Chhath Puja. Eyewitnesses said people were seen jumping on the bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Many who survived the fall were later spotted struggling to swim out of the river. Darkness had become an obstruction in the rescue operation that lasted throughout the night. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet that the PM, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to CM Patel and officials regarding the mishap. "He (PM Modi) has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO said. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident while the injured persons would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, as per the Prime Minister's Office. The Prime Minister also canceled his road show in Ahmedabad that was to be held on Monday. The town of Morbi will meanwhile observe a 'bandh' to mourn the tragedy. President Droupadi Murmu said her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people in the bridge collapse tragedy. "The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succor to the victims," the president tweeted. Union Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to offer condolences. The incident has drawn heavy criticism for the ruling BJP government ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. While AAP-led Arvind Kejriwal has held the BJP accountable, Congress has demanded a strict investigation into the matter.

