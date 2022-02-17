Chandigarh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Thursday, saying the BJP's governance is "only visible in advertisements". Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a rally at Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab. The Congress leader also accused the BJP and the AAP of "using" religion and sentiments for political gains.

"Modiji's governance is only in advertisements, there is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and price rise would not have been there. Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends," she told the media. The poor, small traders, small entrepreneurs are facing several difficulties, she added.

"Where is governance?" Priyanka Gandhi asked while pointing out that an amount of Rs 2,000 crore is only being spent on publicity. "When I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment. Those who talk about Punjab and Punjabiyat before you, one of them has bowed before his billionaire friends and the second one is Kejriwal. For politics and power, he can bow before anyone. That is the truth," she rued. The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to polls on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.