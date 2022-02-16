Lucknow: Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly altering an image to show crowds in one of the photographs he shared on Tuesday on his Twitter account.

Priyanka Gandhi targeted Yogi on Twitter and wrote that BJP had started "showing the crowd by photoshopping". "How the scenes have started coming to the fore, they have started showing the crowd by photoshopping. The public left behind the jumlas and lies, now only the talk of development will go on in UP," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath shared a photograph on Twitter and wrote that the district of Etawah was going to create history. "District Etawah is going to create history...The 'leaders of terrorists' and protectors of criminals' will be battered here. Etawah has decided, Lotus flower is to be fed at every booth...Thanks Etawah!" read the translation of Yogi's tweet in Hindi. The photo shared by him, however, seemed altered as the crowds in it look in a different direction as that of Yogi, who is seen waving his hand to them. It was not known whether the crowd had attended his Etawah rally or whether it was an old picture merged with Yogi's.