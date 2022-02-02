New Delhi: M J Khan the chairman of the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture in an interview with ETV Bharat said that the Union government wants to promote natural farming in the country. "But, farmers are given incentives for chemical-based farming. Besides, input cost for organic farming is high and it is also not affordable for the farmers. In such a situation, we didn't see a change at the policy level for conducting or promoting the natural farming."

This is the International Year for Millets and for upping the production of millets; besides India provides a 45% supply of these grains to the world. "Hence, to fulfill the demands of the Global Market; the Central government is talking about promotion of Millets in a big way," said MJ Khan.

On the use of drone technology in the farming sectors, MJ Khan said, "We didn't see anything new in this policy. A similar policy was framed earlier too. Major concerns are sustainable agriculture as well as carrying out agricultural activities according to the climatic condition of a particular region. No such announcements were made in the Union Budget on these issues."

Apart from this, malnutrition is the major issue in the country, because one-fourth of the malnourished people are living in India. On this MJ Khan opined, "When I had an interaction with the Union finance minister in this regard and suggested that focus should be on controlling the malnutrition. But, the Union Budget was silent on the issue. We have already achieved success on the food security front. What is needed is the focus on nutrition security."