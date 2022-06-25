Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to the youth of Kashmir to shun militancy and save their lives, claiming security forces personnel were getting incentives for killing them. "I hear every day that three or four youths have been killed, which means the local recruitment here has increased," Mufti told reporters here.

"It is my request to the parents and the children to save their lives because killing you is an incentive for them (security forces). They get money and promotions for that, she alleged. She said Jammu and Kashmir was going through a tumultuous phase and in the times to come, it will need its youth. So, do not pick up arms. They kill four-five every day... I appeal to you this is not right and you should leave it, the PDP president said.

Referring to the protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the target killings of the members of the community, Mufti said people, including religious leaders, should emphasise on the fact that Pandits were a part of the Kashmiri society and its asset. Kashmiri Pandits are still protesting. When the situation was bad during my tenure (as CM), even then no pandit was killed".

"We provided them salary for 17 months while they were home. I appeal our people, our maulvis (religious leaders) to announce that they (Kashmiri Pandits) are our assets," she said. "Whenever something wrong happens here, the BJP uses this community (Kashmiri Pandits) to defame us, she added.

About the unprecedented security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the administration has created such an atmosphere as if some attacker is coming. They are yatris, our guests. We have been caring for them for centuries. But, (this year), you (administration) have placed so many nakas (security checkpoints) that it seems the yatra is taking place for the first time, she added. (PTI)