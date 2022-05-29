Srinagar: PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the 'muscular policy' of the BJP government was pushing youth towards militancy in Kashmir. She said that youth in the state has "a lot of anger" towards the BJP government which is using muscular policy to control the situation in Kashmir that arose after the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar at her Gupkar residence, Mehbooba said that instead of muscular policy and arresting youth, the government should restart the 'healing touch' policy which was initiated by his late father Mufti Sayeed and late Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Kashmiris are having to shed blood, be it Muslims, Hindus, or Sikhs. BJP secures votes by displaying the level of oppression it has created inside Kashmir," she said. Replying to a question on the summons of Enforcement Directorate to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Mufti said the BJP government was 'scared' of the unity of PAGD. "The government wants to break this PAGD and is misusing investigating agencies against us," she said. The leader further noted that in order to oppose the orders and laws being implemented after the abrogation of Article 370, "we need to resist and oppose".

