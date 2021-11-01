Srinagar(J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday was not allowed to meet the family of slain youth in Anantnag.

"I wanted to visit slain Shahid Aijaz's residence today but was not allowed to. I wanted to offer my condolences to the family," Mehbooba told ETV Bharat.

Read: Mehbooba writes to Modi over action against Kashmiri students, seeks his intervention

She further said, "It is unfortunate that whenever anyone is being killed in action, no one is being allowed to meet the bereaved family".

Pertinently, 20-year-old Shahid was killed during a cross-firing in Shopian on October 24, according to a statement from the police.

However, Shahid's family have refuted police claims saying "he was shot dead by CRPF after an altercation."

Meanwhile, a senior police official confirmed that Mehbooba was not allowed to visit the place due to "security reasons".

Read: Let's take Pakistan's win over India in T20 World Cup match in right spirit, says Mehbooba