Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, expressing concerns over the recent punitive action taken against Kashmiri students, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the future of the Kashmiri students.

She shot off a letter to the PM, in which she expressed her concern that such punitive actions will only further the sense of mistrust and alienation between the younger generation in Kashmir and the rest of the country. She noted that patriotism and a sense of loyalty have to be cultivated with compassion.

Her letter to Modi came after medical students living in hostels of the Government Medical College Srinagar and the SKIMS Hospital here were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and three students from Kashmir studying in Agra were arrested for alleged provocative slogans and social media posts celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match played in Dubai on October 24.

"I write to you with a deep sense of disappointment and concern about the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Not too long ago when you presided over an all-party meeting in Delhi you expressed your intention to remove 'dil ki doori' between Delhi and J&K. In my capacity as the President of PDP, I suggested a few confidence building measures that would have provided a sense of relief and breathing space to the people of J&K," her letter read.

"We had been waiting for the roll-out of a policy to address the hearts and minds of people, especially youth," it added.

She said there were also expectations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to J&K would have led to a meaningful reach-out, especially after his statement about engaging with the youth here.

"Instead, what followed was shocking and worrying. A friendly cricket match between India and Pakistan that was solely a source of entertainment for people here...led to booking (of) youngsters under the draconian UAPA for simply choosing to cheer the winning side. Our brightest young people pursuing professional courses like MBBS have been targeted and slapped with anti-terror laws," she added.

"While within Kashmir youth are no strangers to the state excesses, three students in Agra too have been arrested and charged with sedition for the same reasons. This, despite the college's own admission that they didn't engage in any activity that might be construed as anti-national," she said.

Also Read: Let's take Pakistan's win over India in T20 World Cup match in right spirit, says Mehbooba

"Such punitive actions laced with contempt will only further the sense of mistrust and alienation between the younger generation and rest of the country.... Wisdom deems it prudent for this government to engage with them, understand their aspirations and goals. I fervently request you to intervene so that the future of these young bright minds is not destroyed," she said in her letter to Modi.

Mufti said political parties and their fortunes will wax and wane over the course of time, but what matters the most is the future generation that will have to carry the burdens of the past yet strive to fulfil the expectations of a better tomorrow.

Mufti in her tweet wrote, "Ive written to the Prime Minister about the recent arrest of Kashmiri students in Agra on charges of sedition. Hope he intervenes so that they are released soon. @PMOIndia"

"As the PDP president, I had given some suggestions to gain the trust of the people so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be relieved," Mehbooba said in the letter adding, "Since then, we have been waiting for some policy would be made to win the hearts of the people of the region, especially the youth."

Mufti said that now a series of raids, arrests, and killings are going on unabated. "The level of oppression and state intolerance in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached a new level," she wrote.

Addressing the media, Mufti said, "the states and the country do not run on force. This way, the future of our youngsters will be destroyed and the youth will be further alienated and will cause problems for J-K and the country."

"You need sympathy and love so that you win the hearts of the people here and they identify with India rather than with Pakistan. I want to tell the people of the country, because we have got tired of telling the government, that you cannot make someone love the nation by force. Sport is a sport and arresting students and youth because of it will not make the situation better, but rather make it worse," Mufti added.

She said one cannot be forced to like a particular player. Indian Constitution empowers its citizens to like any player of their choice, she added.

Also Read: Students of Kashmir varsities booked for celebrating Pak's victory against India in T20 WC