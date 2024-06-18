ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH | Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Almost Come To Blows With A Fan

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf was seen losing his calm over a Pakistan fan in the United States. The cricketer almost came to blows with him after the fan tried to school the cricketer over Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Haris Rauf (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: In a video going viral on social media, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was seen getting engaged in a verbal spat with a Pakistani fan. From the video, it was evident that Rauf was upset over the choice of words by the fan.

It can be seen in the video that Rauf was first confronted by a fan and it irked the Pakistan pacer so much that he was charging towards the fan in anger. His wife was seen stopping him but Rauf didn’t stop there. Also, it seemed that he would get into a physical altercation with the fan but others around him stopped him from doing so.

The fan and the Pakistan star were seen exchanging words then. The 30-year-old was heard yelling in the video ‘India se hoga’ to which the fan came up with the response ‘Pakistan se hu…’. The social media users also reacted to the incident and there were many reactions to the incident.

Pakistan were eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup due to their poor outing in the tournament. The team suffered an upset as they lost their first game against the USA in the competition.

Rauf picked seven wickets for the team but his efforts were not good enough to help the side head into the Super Eights. Although it depends on their performance in upcoming matches, there is a possibility that the team might have to play to qualify for the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

However, Rauf came up with a post on X later and stated that every individual should be respected.

Read More

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 | Haris Rauf Achieves Incredible Feat; Surpasses Sri Lankan Legend
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 | Haris Rauf Accused of Ball Tampering by US Cricketer
Last Updated : 10 hours ago

TAGGED:

HARIS RAUFHARIS RAUF FIGHTPAKISTAN CRICKETT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.