WATCH | Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Almost Come To Blows With A Fan

Hyderabad: In a video going viral on social media, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was seen getting engaged in a verbal spat with a Pakistani fan. From the video, it was evident that Rauf was upset over the choice of words by the fan.

It can be seen in the video that Rauf was first confronted by a fan and it irked the Pakistan pacer so much that he was charging towards the fan in anger. His wife was seen stopping him but Rauf didn’t stop there. Also, it seemed that he would get into a physical altercation with the fan but others around him stopped him from doing so.

The fan and the Pakistan star were seen exchanging words then. The 30-year-old was heard yelling in the video ‘India se hoga’ to which the fan came up with the response ‘Pakistan se hu…’. The social media users also reacted to the incident and there were many reactions to the incident.

Pakistan were eliminated from the group stage of the T20 World Cup due to their poor outing in the tournament. The team suffered an upset as they lost their first game against the USA in the competition.

Rauf picked seven wickets for the team but his efforts were not good enough to help the side head into the Super Eights. Although it depends on their performance in upcoming matches, there is a possibility that the team might have to play to qualify for the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

However, Rauf came up with a post on X later and stated that every individual should be respected.