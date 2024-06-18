No, Indian 2 Is Not Pushed, Latest Poster of Kamal Haasan Starrer Confirms July Release - Check

Hyderabad: Actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar, who first collaborated on the 1996 Tamil blockbuster Indian, have now reunited for the much-anticipated sequel, Indian 2. This film has faced multiple delays, but is finally set to release in theatres on July 12, 2024. Recently, there was significant social media buzz suggesting that the release of Indian 2 might get postponed to August, disappointing fans, who were eager for the film to arrive without further delays. The makers have, however, put an end to these rumours with a decisive response.

In their latest social media post, they confirmed that Indian 2 will certainly be released on July 12. On Tuesday, production house Lyca Productions took to Instagram to drop a poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and announced the release date. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote in the caption, "Vanakam Malaysia, Senapathy is back! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas near you."

Indian 2 is set to hit the big screens worldwide on July 12 and is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, broadening its reach. The makers have ramped up their promotional efforts, sharing regular updates to keep the excitement alive. A grand audio launch for Indian 2 took place a few weeks ago in Chennai. This star-studded event significantly boosted the film's buzz and anticipation among fans.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the cast of Indian 2 boasts several prominent actors like Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu and other well-known faces in pivotal roles. The film's music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose songs for the film have already become popular on various platforms.

With its impressive cast, engaging promotions, and the return of the beloved character Senapathy, Indian 2 is expected to be a major cinematic event. The confirmation of its release date has reassured fans and heightened the anticipation for what promises to be another blockbuster hit from Kamal Haasan and Shankar.