Chhattisgarh: 10 Days After Alleged Mob Attack Over Cattle Transportation, 3rd Victim Dies

Raipur: A youth who was injured in an alleged mob attack while transporting cattle in Arang police station area, died in a hospital in Raipur on Tuesday.

The youth, identified as Saddam Qureshi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days. He was initially admitted at Balaji Hospital, from where he was sent to DKS Hospital and kept on ventilator support.

A surgery had been performed on him and he was having trouble speaking. Doctors had earlier warned that the next two days would be very critical for him.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) of Raipur, Kirtan Rathore confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the case yet.

On June 7, Qureshi along with two others, Chand Khan and Guddu Khan, both residents of Saharanpur, were travelling from Mahasamund to Odisha with cattle in a truck, when a group of 10 to 12 youths started chasing them.

When the three realised that they were being followed, they took a U-turn from Mahasamund and headed towards Raipur. When they reached near Mahanadi, the group stopped them. They assaulted the three and then threw them from the bridge.

Among the three, Chand Khan succumbed to his injuries on the spot while Guddu Khan and Qureshi were taken to the hospital. However, Guddu Khan died during treatment. Qureshi, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur for the last 10 days, died today.

Meanwhile, Arang Police are investigating the case. CCTV footage installed around the area have been examined and the locals are being questioned. Till now, police are clueless about the assaulters.

Read more

Mob attacks police team in Gujarat, frees bootlegger; sub inspector seriously injured