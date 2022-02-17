New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in the air bubble arrangement in order to facilitate the return of students and professionals stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing tensions with Russia. Under this arrangement, any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries.

"MoCA has removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in the Air Bubble arrangement," the Ministry said in a statement. Thus, any number of flights, as well as charter flights, can operate between the two countries. "Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to increase in demand. MoCA is facilitating in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs," the statement added.

The Centre, through an advisory, had asked Indians in Ukraine to leave the country but reportedly there were no flights available before February 20. In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a control room has been set up at the External Affairs Ministry to provide information and assistance to stranded Indians.

India and Ukraine have a travel bubble agreement where a certain number of flights can operate per week. The bubble agreements were inked when international travel was suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ: India buckles up to bring back citizens from Ukraine, sets up control room, embassy shares FAQs