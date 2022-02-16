New Delhi: Amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv Wednesday addressed the frequently asked questions by the stranded students even as the Ministry of External Affairs has set up control rooms and helpline numbers for those stuck in the country. The embassy has also issued an advisory on Tuesday directing the students to return to India if their stay in Ukraine is not essential. Around 18,000 Indian students are studying in Ukraine. Their families in India are concerned about their safety and have approached authorities in their respective states to ensure their return.

Responding to it, the embassy said it had received several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. "In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India. At present, Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways etc. are operating flights. To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by Embassy as and when confirmed," the embassy said on Twitter.

Q: I am an Indian citizen, and flights to India in the near future are fully booked. What should I do?

A: It is important to maintain calm and not give rise to panic. Those desirous of travelling back to India are advised to book available commercial flight tickets. Ministry of External Affairs is also in discussions with Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airlines for expanding flights between India and Ukraine. As of now, available flight connections are Delhi - Kyiv (Ukraine International Airlines) and other connections via Sharjah, Dubai, Almaty, Frankfurt, Doha. Tickets should be purchased from verified and reliable sources only. You are also advised to keep monitoring Embassy twitter and Facebook page and website for updates on the matter. Do not forward unverified news, and beware of potential scams.

Q: I am a student, and am unsure if my classes would continue in online mode in Ukraine, or my University has not explicitly declared online regime of classes. What can I expect going forward?

A: Embassy of India is engaging with concerned Ukrainian authorities for appropriate regularization of education process.

Q: Are visa and consular services at the Embassy of India functional?

A: Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine. You may check the Embassy website for details on specific services.

Q: I am unable to contact the Embassy / I have emailed the Embassy but not received a reply. What should I do?

A: For maintaining contact with Indian citizens in light of the situation, Embassy of India has opened the following special helplines and email ID. Urgent and emergency related queries must be directed only to these numbers. However, please note, that given the deluge of phone calls and emails, Embassy may not be able to respond to all queries immediately. Any new information would be regularly published on Embassy website, Twitter and Facebook page. The release also mentions 24 hours emergency helpline numbers (+380 997300483 +380 997300428) as well an email-id for emergency response - consl.kyivPmea.gov.in.

SOS calls from parents, students

Meanwhile, families from several states in India have urged the government to bring back their children. Sixty families from Indore on Tuesday urged the government to rescue their children stranded in Ukraine amid the crisis, while 36 more students from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have also been flagged as trapped and unable to get out.

In Madhya Pradesh, the parents have approached MP Shankar Lalwani requesting him to facilitate safe rescue of their children back to India. Lalwani said that he has sent all the relevant information to the Ministry of External Affairs and also discussed the matter with the Foreign Minister. Lalwani, along with Minister Tulsi Silavat, has assured the families of bringing the children back to India safely soon.

Earlier too, parents of around 5,000 students from Gujarat trapped in Ukraine had reached out to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi. Reports suggest that most of the Indian students in Ukraine are either pursuing MBBS or medical practice there. With the growing tensions in Ukraine hinting strongly at a possible war-like situation, these students and their parents back here in India have entered a state of panic. Many students have even made their videos viral on the social media, seeking help from the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Over the recent months, Russia and NATO have been accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country. The entire situation therefore, by now, seems to be hanging by a thread with dangerous uncertainties.

