Mathura: Peeved over procedural delays or wrangling, a youth hailing from Madhura district in Uttar Pradesh wanted to become the Chief Minister of the state for an hour so that he could ensure setting things right. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bijwari village under Chatta tehsil, had put forward an unusual offer on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System portal of the Uttar Pradesh government, the site deals with public grievances. Now, the applicant Rajesh Kumar has been denying taking such a step.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the youth said, "My name is Rajesh Pandey and it is the handiwork of another youth named Rajesh Kumar. The accused at the behest of the village head used his email ID and phone number and falsely implicated me or dragged my name into the matter. I have put forward an application seeking an inquiry into the issue. I have asked officials to look into the matter stating that why the accused was using my name. I didn't put up any application on the IGRS portal. I want a thorough probe into the issue."