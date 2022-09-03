Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Peeved over procedural delays or wrangling, a youth hailing from Madhura district in Uttar Pradesh wanted to become the Chief Minister of the state for an hour so that he could ensure setting things right. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bijwari village under Chatta tehsil, has put forward an unusual offer on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System portal of the Uttar Pradesh government, the site deals with public grievances.

It seems he has taken inspiration from the movie 'Nayak' starring Anil Kapoor where he plays the Chief Minister for a day and redresses the grievances of the people. Amrishpuri challenges Anil Kapoor to be the Chief Minister for a day to experience those problems himself. Anil Kapoor reluctantly accepts the challenge. That is the crux of the film. The film was directed by well-known director Shankar, who wielded the megaphone of many hit films like 'Indian' and 'Robot' starring southern superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Rajesh Kumar's bizarre request on the IGRS app has put the Uttar Pradesh government officials in a fix. Rajesh Kumar sent this baffling request on the IGRS portal of the UP government on August 16 stating that "I wanted to sit on the Chief Minister's chair for an hour. This is the goal of my life. But no one is coming forward to help me." Some local people said that last year, Rajesh's ration quota was scrapped and he moved from pillar to post to get things rectified. But his file was stuck somewhere in the procedural wrangling. Hence, Rajesh made a request of becoming the CM of UP on the IGRS portal, which deals with public grievances.