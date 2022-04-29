Lucknow: In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a portal to clear pending dues of all retiring government employees. As per information, under the provision, all dues for the employees will reach their bank accounts within three days of retirement. Pension for said employees, too, will start simultaneously.

An order was issued on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Finance Department by Secretary Sanjay Kumar. "The problems of PF (Provident Fund), pension, and similar things for retiring employees will be coming to an end. All dues to the employees will reach their bank account within a span of three days," it said. The system was kicked off after an order by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. The CM will be launching the e-pension portal on May 1.

