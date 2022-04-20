New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had conducted a virtual meeting amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi. The DDMA has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi while schools will not be closed but a Standard Operating Procedure will be issued for the schools with consultations of experts.

Meanwhile, the current situation of Covid-19 was discussed in the online meeting and was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, and other important officers of the Health Department were present at the meeting.

However, 632 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi on Wednesday. The infection rate has been recorded at 4.42 percent while the number of active patients has reached 1947.

