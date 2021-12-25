New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed on Friday that 100 percent of the eligible people have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

However, the statement of Secretary of Delhi Medical Association Dr. Ajay Gambhir, who attended the meeting of Covid Task Force on Thursday, seemed contradictory to Kejriwal's claim. He said that there is a gender gap in Delhi regarding Covid vaccination. He said that 60% of women have not been able to get vaccinated as they lack awareness.

Dr. Ajay Gambhir said, "When the figures were discussed in the task force meeting, shocking facts came to the fore. The gap was seen at three levels regarding the vaccine. First one is at the regional level, the other at the micro level and the third is the gender gap. 60% of the eligible women have not been vaccinated, including the women who are either pregnant or breastfeeding their children. These women got wrong information from different sources, due to which they have denied the vaccine. They were told that they are pregnant, so the vaccine could be a threat to the child."

Dr. Ajay Gambhir told that the vaccine is absolutely safe for pregnant women and also for lactating women. In the task force meeting, it was decided that area wise gynecologists will have regular meetings with the DM and they will be told that if any pregnant or lactating women come to them make sure to get them vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of Omicron is also increasing, hence the government has accelerated the vaccination drive.

