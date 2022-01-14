Malkangiri: A cache of explosives hidden underground by Maoists was seized during a search operation by security personnel in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district on Friday.

The district police detected the explosive dump in the erstwhile cut-off area under Jodambo police limits near the Andhra – Odisha border.

The search operation was carried out by Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) as well as the cops in an area between Mariveda and Nadmenjeri villages under Jodambo police limits.

The items seized included Four tiffin IEDs, 20 web belts, whistles and other equipment.

