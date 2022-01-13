Chandigarh: Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, 2.5 kg of RDX on Thursday was recovered in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. As per information, the explosive was supplied by Lakhbir Rode, chief of the terror group International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), who is currently in Pakistan.

On Monday, the Punjab Police had arrested six ISYF operatives, one of whom informed about the explosive during interrogation.

Amandeep Kumar, the terrorist in question is a resident of Lakhanpal village in Gurdaspur. Alongside RDX, the police have also recovered a detonator, codex wire, 5 explosive fuses and wires, and 12 live cartridges of AK 47.

The six ISYF operatives in question had recently carried out a grenade attack on the gate of Army Cantonment in Pathankot.

Kumar also informed that RDX was to be used in assembling an IED (Improvised Explosive Device).

Immediately after the interrogation, SBS Nagar SSP Kanwardeep Kaur Amandeep said that the explosives were recovered by sending police teams to Gurdaspur district.

He further noted that the consignment of explosives was sent to him by Bhikhriwal, the handler of this terror module, through Lakhbir Rode.

Rode, as per police, is sending explosives from Pakistan using drones. Cops said that in June-July 2021, he tried to carry out a series of terrorist incidents through his terror module in Punjab and other countries.