Lucknow: On day two, several newly elected UP legislators, belonging to ruling and opposition parties, took the oath of office and secrecy at the Legislature building. Prominent among those who have taken the oath include Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Abbas Ansari, the son of don-turned politician Mukhtar Abbas Ansari, Abdullah Azam, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Azam Khan.

Although, senior Samajwadi Party leader and newly elected MLA from Rampur seat Azam Khan, an accused in several cases, was languishing in jail. The jail administration didn't share any information about Azam Khan with the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. Hence, the UP Assembly Secretariat will take a call on Azam Khan's swearing-in later on, said sources. Among the newly-elected BJP MLAs, who took oath on the second day, include Fateh Bahadur Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, Pratibha Shukla, Salona Kushwaha and others.

