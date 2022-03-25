New Delhi: The overbearing win of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, and the subsequent swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath on Friday, points towards a ground reality in UP: Yogi Adityanath has become the trump card for BJP, not just in the northern state, but outside as well. His return to power to kick off a second term - the first time for any Chief Minister in the last 37 years - makes it clear that the deadly duo of nationalism and development has done wonders so far.

As per experts, the party is heading for a decisive battle in 2024 wherein Adityanath is all set to be presented as a heroic figure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It is noteworthy that BJPs contestation in the 2014 elections with Narendra Modi up in front secured it 73 seats from Uttar Pradesh, while in 2019 the numbers had slipped to 62, yet by and large, keeping BJP a crowd favourite in the state. After the current polls, the results by and large indicate that it is immaterial to look at anyone else as a possible contender in the near future.

On BJP's part, an attempt to export this exposure to other parts of the country was visible in recently held elections in the last two years. West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Hyderabad municipal elections - everywhere Yogi, among other leaders, went to rally for BJP saw the saffron camp's vote count rise.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh says "Yogi Adityanath has started being considered a symbol of good governance. The way people want Narendra Modi at the Centre, the very same way they want Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for his iron-like character," adding that he believes "despite the misleading propaganda of the Opposition", the improvement of law and order, as well as development in UP, was the reason for BJP's victory, "credit for which goes directly to Yogi Adityanath".

The development-Hindutva combination worked for Yogi Adityanath. While the first and second phases were capitalised upon by Samajwadi Party - BJPs main rival in UP - fairly well, rousing speeches and large rallies in places such as Varanasi and Mathura, contrasted by its promise of rapid urbanisation in Eastern and Central Uttar Pradesh, provided a large chunk of votes to BJP.