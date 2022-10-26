Aligarh: A man and his wife used to sexually harass minor girls in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh in the Lodha police limits. A victim filed a complaint against the accused at the police station on Wednesday.

The victim in her complaint said, "The accused used to call the girls to his house with the lure of money and toffees. After this, the accused used to molest them by taking out their clothes in the house. In this, his wife Seema used to support him. He has done this with five minor girls."

When the girls informed their parents about the same, a panchayat meeting was also held in the area. When no decision was taken at the panchayat, the victim complained to the police on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Abhay Kumar said, "A person living in the Lodha police station area used to call girls home on the pretext of giving toffees. After that, he used to misbehave with them. Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the accused is being interrogated by taking him into custody."