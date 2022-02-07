Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she wanted the Samajwadi Party to win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Banerjee said she wanted to see Akhilesh Yadav win the elections. "I want Samajwadi Party to win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. If people support him, then there is a chance of Akhilesh Ji winning in this election", she said.

Earlier, in November 2021, the TMC supremo had indicated that she would be lending a helping hand to Yadav and his party if required, noting that defeating BJP was her top priority. "I have to go to Haryana. There is no difference between Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. As soon as Ashok Tanwar invites me, I will go there. Unless the states develop, the country will not prosper. Our top priority is to defeat the BJP", Banerjee had said.

Read: TMC workers hit streets expressing displeasure over candidates for civic polls in Bengal