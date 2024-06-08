Madhya Pradesh: Two Drivers Among 4 Dead As Trucks Collide Head-On, Catch Fire

Rewa: In a tragic accident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, two truck drivers along with their helpers were charred to death after the vehicles caught fire following a head-on collision on Chorhata bypass this afternoon.

One truck was heading towards Ratrahara from Chorhata and the other was plying in the opposite direction. Police said preliminary investigations have revealed that the Ratrahara-bound truck was being driven recklessly and while attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it, the vehicle rammed into another truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

After which, both the trucks caught fire. The incident took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday. One person managed to escape but the rest got trapped.

On information, a police team along with DIG Saket Pandey and additional SP reached the spot and the rescue operation was launched immediately. The impact of the collision was such that both the vehicles were badly crushed.

A fire brigade was also pressed into service. Since the fire was massive none of those trapped in the two trucks could be rescued, an official said.

Finally, after a lot of effort, the flames were doused. A crane has been deployed at the accident site. Efforts are on to pull out the trapped bodies and to remove the damaged vehicles, the official added.

Police said it seems that four persons were charred to death but the exact death toll can be ascertained only after the rescue operation is completed, an official said.

Read more

40 Devotees Returning From Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in JK Injured in Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident