Kolkata: Infighting within Trinamool Congress has started brewing in different parts of West Bengal over the announcement of candidates list for 108 municipalities in the state. Agitations and counter- agitations over candidate selection that started on Friday night continued till Saturday noon.

The candidate list was first announced on Friday afternoon by a group of senior Trinamool Congress leaders led by the party secretary-general and State Commerce & Industries Minister, Partha Chatterjee. However, some alterations were made to the lists later in the evening.

On Saturday noon, a group of aggrieved Trinamool Congress workers agitated in front of the residence of senior Trinamool Congress MLA, Madan Mitra. The MLA himself did not hide his grievance against the selection of candidates. “The lists were prepared keeping me in the dark and I will speak to the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on this matter,” he said.

Agitations were also over the candidate list in Englishbazar Municipality area in Malda district. The aggrieved Trinamool Congress supporters resorted to road blockades in different parts of the district there. Similar agitations were witnessed in the Rampurhat Municipality area in the Birbhum district.

In Purulia district too, Trinamool Congress resorted to road blockades aggrieved over the candidate list. Similar flames of agitation were witnessed in Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan and East Midnapore districts among others.

The party’s secretary-general, Partha Chattopadhyay has to issue an appeal to the aggrieved party workers to refrain from agitations. “I understand that at times denial of nomination causes pain. But everyone needs to respect the decision of the party high command,” he said.