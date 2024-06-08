Ramoji Rao : A Legend, Farsighted Media Tycoon Will Be Remembered for His Accomplishments

Hyderabad : Ramoji Rao, whom we normally call Chairman Garu (Ji), was a farsighted person and a man with a difference. He made it possible for Indian journalists to cover stories in their mother tongue so they could serve stories for people in their respective languages. His love for the nation and its people is evident when reading the opinion sections of Eenadu and ETV Bharat.

Until his last breath, he oversaw ETV Bharat regularly and remained abreast about the coverages that ETV Bharat produced across India on any topic that people could find interesting. He would, similarly, guide leaders of other group’s media companies, like Eenadu and ETV Network, and offer advices for whatever is needed to make the coverage more user-friendly.

After working with him for more than six years and discussing editorial issues, I saw that creativity was ingrained in him. His creative way of thinking was as natural to him as breathing, and his insatiable curiosity, and thirst for knowledge which he applied to problem-solving, would guarantee him success. He enjoyed experimenting, his ability to be a meticulous planning made him a professional who could observe everything in 360 degrees and assess every facet that made him not only strong but a successful entrepreneur.

When digital media was first introduced in this region, he had a strategy ready and put it into action using the modern infrastructure and technology available for ETV Bharat. He was the first professional in India to develop a vast end-to-end digital media platform, ETV Bharat, that served content in 13 Indian languages, including English, demonstrating his foresight that digital media would eventually take over.

The first media company with such an expansive network of reporters and stringers equipped with mobile devices fitted with video editing software so they could record and edit footage and provide live news from any location at any time. He was a great planner and could foresee the results before investing on in any venture. His ‘loyalty was with people’ is what he would often say when a team had to be inducted in a system. He firmly believed in the idea of learning by doing, and any new person joining a senior position would need to prove he understands the craft. He would put him on a daily grind. He would support taking the initiative and appreciates the energies dedicated towards journalism.

He has produced a lot of journalists and filmmakers, and his love for mentoring people has made him live in the hearts of his thousands of mentees. How to strike a balance between judgment and etiquette and make careful decisions based on objective reasoning is what was his ingrained skill. When speaking to people, Ramoji Rao Garu would choose phrases that were so appropriate that the listener would fully understand what he was saying. He liked to talk about people-centric matters at joint meetings, demonstrated his respect and affection for the people specific journalism.

“Our loyalty is with people," he would often say to journalists in the organisation and to the editorial leadership.

As a philanthropist, he supported giving underprivileged and deserving the knowledge they need to become independent. He would encourage and fund deserving students so they can become self-reliant. His editorials would express his views on free speech and democratic independence. He would exercise his right to free speech within the organisation: within the realms of journalistic ethics, he would provide journalists’ freedom.

He never approved of the use of journalism for personal gains.

The organization's vision document, which places a high value on impartiality, integrity, and accuracy, is made available to the group employees during the induction process.

To ensure that everyone understood the journalistic principles upheld by the organisation, Ramoji Rao Garu would repeat them in every meeting. Journalists in India and beyond will remember his contributions and would inspire generation to come for free, fearless and objective journalism.

His accomplishments will be remembered by journalists in India and beyond, and that will motivate future generations to pursue impartial, free, and fair journalism. He was a businessman as well as a media professional, and he ran the media as an enterprise without compromising the basic principles of journalism. He managed media companies with the utmost honour, integrity and professionalism. Rest in peace, we will always remember you.