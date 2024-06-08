ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | India Gear Up For Crucial Pak Clash

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

The Indian team worked hard ahead of the game against Pakistan during their practice session on Sunday with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant doing some batting pratice in the nets. Shivam Dube also bowled a few deliveries during the training session. Writes Mennakshi Rao.

T20 World Cup 2024
File Photo: India Cricket Team (AP Photos)

New York: It was a full day at work with the entire Indian team turning up for nets in preparation of the big clash with Pakistan on Sunday. This being America, the practice sessions are being held in a park which houses the ice hockey rink in a lush green environment. But that has not dented any practice session for teams like South Africa and India which came into three to four-hour sessions.New York was inexplicably sunny but windy today it as Mew Yorker talked of a heat wave, Virat Kohli opened the batting practice to initial throw downs even as Rishabh Pant faced the team’s frontline bowlers in Arshdeep, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Shivam Dube also turned his arm, bowling to Surya Kumar Yadav who will be required to take the gauntlet on Sunday against Pakistan. Skipper Rohit Sharma joined in next after Kohli. For a moment there was concern all around when a support staff’s throw-down ball rapped Sharma’s left knuckles but there seemed to be no lasting injury.

Indian team practiced ahead of the clash against Pakistan (ETV Bharat)

The net play was on the cour drop-down pitches that have been making play so difficult. Kohli bantered with South African players for some time before taking guard at nets, practising his array of shots to lusty shots.

The Pakistan team, which flew in from Dallas today had optional practice at the same venue later in the day. Only a few of the team support staff members were seen in the outfield practice area in the afternoon.

South Africa, which plays a match against the Netherlands today preceded India at practice.

